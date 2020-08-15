‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Discusses Her Feud With Chrishell Stause

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn is opening up about her feud with Chrishell Stause.

In the recently released season 3 of the hit show, Stause’s very public divorce to “This Is Us”‘ Justin Hartley was played out, overshadowing Quinn’s wedding.

Speaking on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, Quinn noted how she was once close with Stause but things changed.

“From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind,” Quinn said. “They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play… We thought that we were good at separating things.”

But by the end of season 1, Stause and Quinn’s friendship changed.

She continued, “Then we realized, ‘Oh s**t! This is affecting our real lives.’ I never wanted to fight with her. Are you kidding? Her and I had drinks. I made her dinner. I didn’t want that. That wasn’t me. I’m sorry if I came across too harsh in my delivery. I never apologize for my words because my words are how I feel and they’re always accurate.”

Quinn also spoke of why she spoke out about Stause and Hartley’s divorce.

“When people are like, ‘Oh my god! I can’t believe you commented on Chrishell‘s divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Yah of course. I’m getting paid to. What do you mean?’” she said.

Season 3 of “Selling Sunset” is on Netflix now.