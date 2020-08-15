Sophie Turner Sends Birthday Wishes To ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas’ birthday is extra special this year because he gets to celebrate it with his newborn daughter.

To mark his 31st birthday, wife Sophie Turner posted a cute tribute.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️,” she wrote on Instagram.

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra separately wished Joe all the best.

“You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you,” Nick wrote. Chopra added, “Happy Birthday Joe. This photo has been ‘hand picked’ by yours truly,” along with a picture of her pretending to pick Joe’s nose.

Kevin Jonas shared another shot, writing, Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!” And their father, Kevin Sr. said, “A HUGE #happybirthday to @joejonas. Thanks for being born on our Anniversary and making our lives incredible. Love you my son.”

In late July, Turner and Joe announced they welcomed a baby girl named Willa. She is the first child for the happy couple.