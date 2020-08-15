‘The Owl House’ Features Disney’s First Bisexual Lead Character

“The Owl House” is making Disney history with the first bisexual lead character.

The Disney Channel animated series features Luz Noceda, 14, who heads to another world to become a witch. In past episodes, Luz has been attracted to other male characters, but in the two most recent episodes, “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches”, Luz has a relationship with Amity.

The storyline sees Amity wanting to ask Luz to Grom (prom in the show) and the two share a dance together.

RELATED: ‘SpongeBob’ Voice Actors Tom Kenny And Bill Fagerbakke React To SpongeBob’s Sexuality Following Viral Tweet Celebrating Pride Month

Series creator Dana Terrace responded to theories on Twitter that it was the first bisexual relationship, but she was met with resistance when bringing up the idea in the development of the show.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” Terrace wrote. “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

Luckily “current Disney Leadership” supported her vision.

I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

Former animation supervisor Spence Wan also addressed the show on his page.

“This was my first time getting to do anything even remotely queer, and I’ve never been prouder of any board,” he said.

The storyboards for the dance. This was a collaboration between Hayley Foster and myself. At some point I got carried away and timed it to Veo Lu Sluice by Kumi Tanioka. This was my first time getting to do anything even remotely queer, and I've never been prouder of any board. pic.twitter.com/r0ljIGRxTV — Spencer Wan (@SpencerWan) August 9, 2020

RELATED: Dolly Parton, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Lis Nas X And More Honoured At Virtual GLAAD Media Awards

While Luz is the fist bi-character, LGBTQ representation has been slowly making its way on the Disney screen. “Andi Mack” was the first Disney Channel show to feature a character discovering that they are gay, the short film “Out” had a gay main character and the character Officer Spector in “Onward” was a lesbian.