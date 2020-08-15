Jennifer Hudson And Sister Julia Hand Out 2,000 Supply Filled Backpacks To Chicago Kids

Jennifer Hudson and her sister, Julia, are giving back to Chicago students.

Jennifer and Julia held their 10th annual “Hatch Day” giveaway on Friday where they donated 2,000 backpacks filled with supplies to Chicago kids in need.

The sisters and 15 volunteers helped deliver the backpacks throughout the city which also included items like face masks, hand sanitizer and tablets.

“Now more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in a statement to People. “So much has changed this year for the city of Chicago and the entire world, but providing children with the tools they need to succeed will always be our mission. Though hatch day may look different this year, we’ve never been more committed to supporting our communities.”

Hudson shared pictures on Instagram of the event.

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation holds a number of events throughout the year, including “Hatch Day”. The foundation was created in honour of Jennifer’s nephew and Julia’s son, Julian D. King, who was killed in 2008.

Friday also marked what would have been his 19th birthday. After passing out the backpacks, the family celebrated him.

In a separate post, Jennifer added, “Oh but we made it thru it all! Although it was very different this year with all that’s going on! We went to @juleyah house and celebrated #Julian d.king bday, he woulda been 19! My munch made his cousin cake, which made it even more special! On this Hatch day many kids in chicago was still blessed! Happy heavenly birthday nephew !! We will always honour and uphold your memory.”