Kris Jenner Celebrates Her ‘Favourite Daughter’ Jennifer Lawrence On Her Birthday

Jennifer Lawrence is turning 30 and she is doing it with the help of Kris Jenner.

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories where she posted a few pictures with Lawrence. She wrote, “Happy birthday Jen!!! You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favourite daughter today!!!!! Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……”

Adding, “I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship.”

Jenner and Lawrence met after the momager found out the Oscar winner was a big fan of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Jenner surprised Lawrence by showing up to her birthday a few years back.

“The Housewives, they go in and out. They’re fighting all the time,” Lawrence told ET. “There’s something more comforting about the Kardashians.”

Lawrence even gifted Jenner a Porsche for Christmas one year, albeit a miniature one.

The two have grown very close and Jenner was invited to the “Hunger Games” star’s wedding last year to Cooke Maroney.