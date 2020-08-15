‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Took Summer Job As A Food Runner

Gaten Matarazzo’s summer plans were changed when COVID-19 hit and the 17-year-old star was to no longer be working on season four of “Stranger Things”.

With production paused on the hit Netflix show, Matarazzo decided to get a summer job to help pass the time.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the young star took a job as a food runner at a restaurant on Long Beach where a few of his family members are also employed.

Matarazzo did try working incognito by wearing a hat and the recommended facemask but with the show being so popular, some diners caught on.

Last summer, Netflix reported that 64 million people watched season three of the show in the first four weeks after its release.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” is expected to resume production on Sept. 17.