Simon Cowell ‘Happy To Be Back Home’ After Breaking His Back

A week after breaking his back, Simon Cowell is back at home recovering.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge broke his back while riding an electric bike at his Malibu home. The injury resulted in a “five-hour surgery” where “number of fusions and metal rod put into his back.”

Cowell is now “very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air,” his friend tells People.

“He’s been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery,” they added.

Cowell has also been recovering quicker than expected, including “walking around again” two days after surgery.

“He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well,” the friend said.

Kelly Clarkson quickly stepped in for Cowell on the talent show while he watched from his hospital room.

“The ‘AGT’ production team had even sent him a giant X and a Golden Buzzer,” they revealed. “He was delighted Kelly had stepped in to help and very grateful to her.”

His involvement in the remainder of season 15 has not been determined.

Cowell’s son Eric, 6, has now taken charge in helping his dad recover including a list of movies to watch.

The friend said, “‘Muppets Most Wanted’ was top of the list which they both love.”