Machine Gun Kelly Says He’s ‘Locked In’ With New Girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s new love is “locked” and loaded!

The two have been going strong since first being linked in May, and the “Bloody Valentine” singer is only doubling down on their starstruck love story.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on a segment of BuzzFeed Celeb’s “Thirst Tweets” in which he, well, read thirsty tweets that had been written about him.

After he adorably tried to take compliments on his smile and laugh, the 30-year-old rapper learned that a fan wanted to go on a date with him.

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date,” the post read.

“I’m locked in already right now,” he quickly responded. “No dates for me. Probably ever.”