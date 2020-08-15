Kanye West Shares His Plans For A ‘Eco-Village & Children’s Ranch’

Kanye West has another project on the go–a “Eco-Village/Children’s Ranch”.

The 2020 presidential hopeful shared his housing plans in a sketch.

The village would be a “children’s ranch” that gives mothers and families access to welfare.

“Programming includes therapy (multi-disciplinary) & education (entrepreneurship, parenting, personal dev.),” it reads, adding there is also “offer stipends, childcare, and career opportunities.”

Plan A Eco Village pic.twitter.com/mFx7hbRQWA — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

RELATED: Kanye West Seemingly Restarts Taylor Swift Feud By Declaring He’s ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji Cause You Know Why’

Keeping in line with West’s minimalist decor style at his homes, the dome structures in the village follow the same aesthetic.

DOMES STAYING UP THIS TIME 😝 pic.twitter.com/PcmoBkWE8X — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

RELATED: Kanye West Admits He ‘Misses’ Jay-Z, Praises Kris Jenner After Calling Her ‘Kris Jong-Un’

Even the attire in the village is very on brand and futuristic.

The rapper certainly isn’t one to sit still. He currently is campaigning in the 2020 election, has partnered with Gap, allgedly had an album coming out and recently wrote and performed his first opera.