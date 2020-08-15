Kelly Ripa Shows Off The Progress Of Her Grey Roots Throughout Quarantine

Kelly Ripa has hilariously shared the progress of her grey roots during quarantine.

Taking on the 2020 Calendar meme, the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host poked fun at herself.

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots? 😂 My version of the #2020Calendar is just…real…. 💆🏼‍♀️😉💋,” she captioned the post that takes viewers through her hair transformation from January to September.

Ripa has been honest about embracing her natural hair earlier in the pandemic on the show while speaking with Ryan Seacrest.

“Grey hair has a different texture. Anyone with grey hair can tell you, it’s very wired. It tends to stand up,” she said. “These little clips, and you can see I’ve sprayed them brown too, these little clips really, like, hold the grey.”

A confused Seacrest replied, “It looks blonde to me.”

Ripa joked in response, “That’s good. That’s excellent. It’s all part of my sinister plan to fool you.”