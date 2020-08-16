Kevin Hart Meets With Ellen DeGeneres Amidst ‘Toxic’ Workplace Scandal

Kevin Hart met with Ellen DeGeneres at a beachfront restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Saturday following his support of the embattled talk show host as she confronts allegations of a “toxic” work environment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.
According to the Daily Mail, DeGeneres, 62, and Hart, 41, had lunch while Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko, spent time on the nearby beach.
Hart and DeGeneres were reported to be engaged in a conversation described as “animated” and “passionate” as they sipped wine.
Earlier this month, Hart took to DeGeneres’ defence as former staffers and even some celebrities backed the claims of staff mistreatment on the set of her daytime talk show.
“I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet,” Kevin wrote in an Instagram post.
“She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” he added. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity… we are falling in love with peoples’ downfall.”
It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…