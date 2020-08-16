Russell Brand Slammed For ‘Mansplaining’ Feminism After Weighing In On Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video

Russell Brand is experiencing backlash for a lengthy video he posted on YouTube, opining on the controversial new music video for Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collab “WAP”.

The crux of Brand’s discussion: whether the “WAP” video is a “feminist masterpiece” or straight-out porn.

“If male hip hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality… and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency… it’s an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males,” he stated.

Seen through this perspective, Brand added, the “WAP” video is an example of female rap artists who must “achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males…. Is it equality if the template has already been established by a formal dominator? The answer is no.”

Brand continued: “I wouldn’t be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that’s conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it’s impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation. But I am saying that, in a sense, it’s still the same metric — it’s still the same aesthetic, it’s still the same values, it’s still the same ideals. It’s still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female.”

Brand’s video garnered some strong reactions on social media from those who took him to task for “mansplaining” feminism.

I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong. https://t.co/is7aPEiyhZ — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) August 15, 2020

Congratulations to Russell Brand for mansplaining to women how they should enjoy WAP & their own sexuality. pic.twitter.com/SlXZuFEUc1 — Achy Breaky JenBren (@jenbren1976) August 15, 2020

I’m so glad we have you to tell us your thoughts about women owning their promiscuity and sexuality. For days all I’ve been thinking is “what does Russel Brand have to say about this?”??? I’ve barely slept! Thank god for this video, now I can rest easy again — ⚡️Chloë Glover⚡️ (@chloeglovemusic) August 15, 2020

Thanks. So all females should listen to a male telling them they are wrong in how they “traditionally” interpret their empowerment role? And that instead it would be more empowering if the feminist ideal conformed to what he thinks, as a man, because basically women are wrong? — alikidman (@alikidman) August 15, 2020