Adele Credits Self-Help Memoir For Helping Her Find ‘Joy, Happiness & Freedom’

Adele is a big fan of the new memoir by bestselling author Glennon Doyle, and took to Instagram to reveal how much it’s changed her perspective.

“If you’re ready — this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” wrote Adele in the caption for a post featuring the cover of Doyle’s book, Untamed.

“I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life — Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it,” she continued.

“We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! ‘A good life is a hard life!’ Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!” Adele added.

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!” Adele concluded. “I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

In an earlier Instagram post, the newly svelte singer shared a photo of herself posing beneath a TV screen playing Beyonce’s new visual album “Black Is King”.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️,” she wrote, earning positive responses in the comment sections from such celebrity fans as actress Rita Wilson and rapper Lil Yachty.