Australian Singer Delta Goodrem Reveals Health Scare That Left Her Fearful She Would Never Sing Again

Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem is opening up about some health struggles that nearly sidelined her career.

On Sunday, the longtime coach on “The Voice Australia” shared a video on Instagram to share some insight about the inspiration for her latest single, “Paralyzed”.

The video features an array of clips featuring Goodrem’s struggles after surgery to remove a salivary gland left her tongue paralyzed. As a result, she was unable to speak, and feared that her singing career was over.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Storms Off ‘The Voice Australia’ Set After Row With Guy Sebastian

The video features the arduous, frustrating rehabilitation process as Goodrem attempts to regain control of her paralyzed tongue.

“As a songwriter, I write songs from my own experiences. I tell stories about the path I have been on, wondering if anyone else has been on a similar journey… the first step in writing this new record was a personal transformation that I didn’t know I needed in my life! Even though, as I am sharing today, it was a challenging one – I learned so much and I’m so grateful to be here healthy, happy and singing away,” she wrote in a caption to the video.

“I share this with you as an artist sharing where the poetry in this song comes from and as a human who deeply feels and understands that everyone has their own story and their own challenges they are overcoming each day,” she added. “You never know what someone is going through and this is an extremely hard time for people. So I send this story to you with the message of hope and love.”