LeBron James Delivers Emotional Speech On Final Day Of ‘Space Jam’ Filming: ‘I Came From Nothing’

LeBron James became emotional in a speech he gave on his final day of filming the upcoming sequel to “Space Jam”.

According to audio obtained by TMZ Sports, James delivered some powerful words to the cast and crew as he wrapped his portion of filming (which took place before the COVID-19 pandemic forced film and TV production to shut down).

“I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys — when I found out about the project, I was like it’s ‘Space Jam’! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down ‘Space Jam’!” he explained.

Admitting he had second thoughts when he discovered how much time the shoot would demand, he ultimately decided the significance of the project was too important to pass up.

“I’m just a small kid from Akron, Ohio — a very small town outside of Cleveland,” he said. “From a single-parent household, I’m the only child, my mother had absolutely nothing. She was walking around high school when she was 16 years old and she was pregnant with me as a high school sophomore. So I’m really not supposed to be here.”

Further reflecting on his tough upbringing, James continued: “Growing up in the inner city, as an African-American kid, there’s no way you’re supposed to f**king make it out. And, the fact that I’m who I am as an African-American adult now with three kids of my own, and I made it out of the situations that I was in. This s**t is like extra credit for me, man.”

King James concluded by warmly thanking the crew and his fellow cast members.

“Ya’ll say you appreciate me,” he said, “but I’m s**t without ya’ll.”