Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are Ready To ‘Embarrass’ Their 3 Daughters

Blake Lively is fully ready to use her right as a mother to “embarrass” her and Ryan Reynolds’ three daughters.

The “A Simple Favor” actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her and Reynolds wearing masks that were decorated by James, 5, Inez, 3 and Betty, 9 months.

Lively’s mask has stars and what looks like it could be a rainbow, while the “Deadpool” star’s mask as an assortment of different shapes.

“We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school,” Lively captioned the selfie.

In another picture, Lively shouted out to The Craft Studio for the DIY masks.

“[This] is not an ad. These kits are awesome. Also love that @craftstudionyc is owned by a mama,” she wrote.

The DIY masks are a great way to get young ones excited about the new normal, unfortunately, they don’t ship to Canada.

Lively and Reynolds have been actively giving back during the pandemic, including donating $1 million to food banks and more donations to some of the hardest-hit hospitals.