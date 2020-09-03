Elizabeth Debicki ‘Incredibly Excited’ To Play Princess Diana In The Final Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has found its final Princess Diana in Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki will portray the “People’s Princess” in seasons 5 and 6 of the hit Netflix show, taking over from Emma Corrin.

On Thursday, Debicki appeared alongside her “Tenet” co-star Kenneth Branagh and was asked about getting to play Diana on “The Crown”.

“When [creator] Peter Morgan asked me to do it, I was quite overwhelmed,” Debicki admitted. “But I’ve had a little bit of time to process it now, and I think that I’m actually just incredibly excited to do it. And she’s such an important figure. She was such a remarkable human being, and so the idea of stepping into it is daunting but very exciting.”

Last month, in a statement to The Wrap, Debicki also said, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One.”

Debicki’s past roles include “The Great Gatsby” and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

Other stars to join the final two seasons of the show include Imelda Staunton taking over Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman, Lesly Manville as Princess Margaret who is currently played by Helena Bonham Carter, and Jonathan Pryce filling in as Prince Philip from Tobia Menzies.

The fourth season of “The Crown”, which should be out later this year, will take place as Princess Diana rises in the family.