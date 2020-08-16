Elizabeth Debicki To Play Princess Diana In The Final Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has found its final Princess Diana in Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki will portray the “People’s Princess” in seasons five and six of the hit Netflix show, taking over from Emma Corrin.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement to The Wrap. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode One.”

Debicki’s past roles include “The Great Gatsby” and “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

Other stars to join the final two seasons of the show include Imelda Staunton taking over Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman, Lesly Manville as Princess Margaret who is currently played by Helena Bonham Carter and Jonathan Pryce filling in as Prince Philip from Tobia Menzies.

The fourth season of “The Crown”, which should be out later this year, will take place as Princess Diana rises in the family.