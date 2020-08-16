‘American Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Expecting First Child Together

Congrats to Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner! The “American Idol” alums are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, ET confirms.

The news comes two years after the singers met as contestants on “Idol” in 2018. They got engaged in March 2019, and married last October. Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, happily confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday.

“And then there were three… Psalm 127:3 ✨👶🏼🎀 #babyfoehner,” she wrote on Instagram.

Foehner wrote in his post, “I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! #babyfoehner ‘Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.

Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.’ Psalms 127:3-5.”