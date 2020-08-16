Ashley Graham Reveals The Reasoning Behind Her Son Issac’s Name

Ashley Graham willed her “happy, laughing baby” with his name.

The model and husband Justin Ervin welcomed Issac at the start of 2020 and now she is revealing the reason behind his name.

“I am in heaven. I love being a momma. He is so cute and so sweet and so happy,” she said on the “Today” show.

“When my husband and I were naming him, Isaac means laughter, and we just really wanted a happy, laughing baby — and sure enough we got him,” she continued.

She also touched on raising a newborn during the pandemic.

“The biggest blessing out of all of this is that I get to spend this time with him that I never would have been able to carve out for myself,” Graham added.

Graham has been open about postpartum struggles to Elle magazine.

“The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control,” she noted. “If there’s a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out.”