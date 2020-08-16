Rebel Wilson Stuns In Photo Showing Off Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is on her “Year of Health Mission” and is glowing in her recent picture.

Wilson shared a picture of herself in a pretty yellow dress while attending Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou’s wedding.

Earlier this year, Wilson revealed that she is trying to get in better shape as part of her 2020 goals.

“I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x,” she wrote.

Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on Instagram, including pictures of her hikes and kick boxing.