Alicia Keys Responds To Video Of Twin Brothers Listening To Her Song ‘Fallin” For The First Time

After hearing Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” and going viral for their reaction, twin brothers Tim and Fred Williams have taken on another song.

In their YouTube series “First Time Hearing: Twins the New Trend”, the brothers, 21, listened to Alicia Keys’ “Fallin'”.

RELATED: Viral Video Of Twin Brothers Reacting To Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Sends The Track To No. 2 On iTunes

“She’s a cold blooded killer,” they agreed as the song finished.

Impressed by Keys’ talent, they also suggested that the only reasonable explanation is that she is a “robot.”

The video caught the attention of Keys who responded, “It’s not the first time I’ve heard people call me a robot but I promise I’m not 🤣😂🤣.”

It’s not the first time I’ve heard people call me a robot but I promise I’m not 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/bZmXvor1EE — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 16, 2020

RELATED: Alicia Keys And Khalid Drop Music Video For New Track ‘So Done’

Other artists Fred and Tim have covered have ranged from Queen to Tom Jones to Dolly Parton.