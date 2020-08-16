Kim Kardashian Working On New Legal Case To Free Corey Miller, Master P’s Brother

Kim Kardashian is working on another prison case.

The reality star turned law student announced on Sunday that she is working on the case to free Corey Miller a.k.a C-Murder, the brother of rapper Master P.

“My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy,” Kardashian tweeted.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian wrote. “The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

She further explained that new witnesses have come forward, there is new evidence and “claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.” She then called for “true justice” to be served to the person who did commit the murder.

Miller is currently serving at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

His ex-girlfriend, Monica, has been outspoken about freeing Miller for some time and will be working with Kardashian on the case, along with attorneys Kardashian is bringing on.