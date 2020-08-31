Sharon Stone Reveals Her Sister Is Now COVID-Free Following Hospitalization

Sharon Stone’s sister is out of the woods.

The actress revealed earlier this month that her sister Kelly and Kelly’s husband Bruce had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Sunday, Stone gave an update, revealing that her sister tested negative for COVID for the first time since her hospitalization.

My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard. 🇺🇸👏🏻

& no the governor didn’t return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) August 31, 2020

When Stone originally announced that her sister and brother-in-law were in the hospital, she also slammed people for not taking the proper precautions and putting her sister, who has lupus, at risk with the life-threatening disease.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone wrote, along with pictures of Kelly’s hospital room.

“She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Stone also shared her sister’s post, which featured a picture of Kelly and Bruce.

“This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid,” Kelly said.

Stone then encouraged people to vote in the November 2020 elections.

“As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a COVID room and that she has Lupus and she’s fighting for her life. I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could,” Stone said in the nearly four-minute-long video.

“In Montana, where they live, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic, and then you don’t get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could’ve been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID,” she continued. “The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested.”

Stone ended her video by saying her grandmother and godmother “died of COVID,” while endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A number of celebs showed support for Stone and her sister, including Octavia Spencer, Naomi Campbell, Andie MacDowell, and Debra Messing.

“I love you. I’m sorry for your unimaginable heartache but I’m so appreciative that you made this video. Thank you,” Alyssa Milano said.

Katie Couric added, “Sending love and healing thoughts to your sweet sister. It’s maddening.”