Sharon Stone Slams ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ After Her Sister Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Sharon Stone revealed that her sister, Kelly, and her husband, Bruce, have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The actress slammed people for not taking the proper precautions and putting her sister, who has Lupus, at risk with the life-threatening disease.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone wrote, along with pictures from Kelly’s hospital room.

She added, “She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Stone also shared her sister’s post with featured a picture of Kelly and her husband, Bruce.

“This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid,” Kelly said.

Stone then encouraged people to vote in the November 2020 elections.

“As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a COVID room and that she has Lupus and she’s fighting for her life. I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could,” Stone said in the nearly 4-minute long video.

“In Montana, where they live, you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic, and then you don’t get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic even though she could’ve been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID,” she continued. “The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested.”

Stone ended her video by saying her grandmother and godmother “died of COVID” while endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A number of celebs showed support for Stone and her sister including Octavia Spencer, Naomi Campbell, Andie MacDowell and Debra Messing.

“I love you. I’m sorry for your unimaginable heartache but I’m so appreciative that you made this video. Thank you,” Alyssa Milano said.

Katie Couric added, “Sending love and healing thoughts to your sweet sister. It’s maddening.”