WWE’s Sonya Deville Was Nearly Kidnapped, Suspect Arrested

WWE’s Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato, was the subject of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Philip Thomas has been arrested and is being held without bail after trying to kidnap Deville from her Florida home.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas has been planning the kidnapping for around eight months and has been stalking her social media.

RELATED: WWE’s Seth Rollins Pops Rey Mysterio’s Eyeball Out During ‘Horror Show’ Match

Allegedly, Thomas was waiting at her home for around four hours where he cut a hole in her patio screen while waiting for her to go to sleep. At 2:43 a.m. he tried to sneak in when he activated the alarm. Deville and her guest fled the scene in a car where they called 911. Thoams was still inside the home when police arrived.

He has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.

Thomas was also found with “a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items” on his person.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Accepts WWE Invitation

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”