Graceland Marks 43rd Anniversary Of Elvis’ Death With Candlelight Vigil

Fans of Elvis Presley flocked to Graceland to take part in a candlelight vigil in honour of the 43rd anniversary of his death.

The King was honoured at his Memphis, Tennessee estate where hundreds of people came to leave flowers and notes for him.

The estate made sure the proper precautions were put in place to make sure the event was safe including only allowing 720 people access to the grounds. The groups, which had to be six people or less, were not allowed in unless they had face masks and organizers spread out the entrance times So it was less packed.

Police officers were also on hand to make sure people without tickets couldn’t get in.

This year was particularly important to Elvis fans as it marks the first time he has been gone longer than he was alive. Elvis was 42 when he died of a heart attack.

Elvis Week has been taking place all week and ended Sunday night (the day he died) with a virtual gospel and drive-in movie in the parking lot of Graceland.