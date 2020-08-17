Bruce Springsteen Insists Lana Del Rey Is ‘Simply One Of The Best Songwriters’ In The U.S.

Bruce Springsteen took his love for Lana Del Rey to a new level as he called her “one of the best songwriters in the country.”

Springsteen, who has been taking over his own E Street Band SiriusXM station to host a “From His Home To Yours” DJ series during lockdown, played Del Rey’s “American” on the latest episode.

The track features a lyric about him: “Springsteen is the king, don’t you think/ I was like, hell yeah that guy can sing.”

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Slammed By Tinashe And Kehlani For Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities

“She’s, uh, name checking some guy from New Jersey in there. I’m not sure who,” Springsteen then said, according to a transcript shared by NJ Arts.

“She is from New York, and was raised in Lake Placid. Lake Placid, a fabulous little American town where I have spent many a lovely summer evening with my children and my family over the years. And Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak. She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favourite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.”

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Defends Herself Against Instagram Backlash, Compares Her Being On A Pole To FKA Twigs: ‘I’m Definitely Not Racist’

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has mentioned Del Rey, with him previously saying as he played “Video Games” during an earlier episode: “I am a Lana Del Rey fan. This is a singer and song that reminds me of the hot, humid, and sultry summer nights and the girls that went with them.”