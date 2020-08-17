Amber Heard Responds After Facing Backlash Over The Outfit She Wore To Istanbul Mosque

By Becca Longmire.

Amber Heard hit back after being slammed for an outfit she wore during a recent trip to a mosque in Istanbul.

Heard shared an article about the criticism on Twitter, insisting: “Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches.

The “Aquaman” actress posted:

The star had been criticized for wearing a white top apparently without a bra, and a pink headscarf.

 

Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…

After sharing pics of her outing on Instagram, one person accused Heard of being “fake,” while another insisted she was “using a Hijab as a fashion accessory.”

