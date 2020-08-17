Amber Heard Responds After Facing Backlash Over The Outfit She Wore To Istanbul Mosque

Amber Heard hit back after being slammed for an outfit she wore during a recent trip to a mosque in Istanbul.

Heard shared an article about the criticism on Twitter, insisting: “Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches.

The “Aquaman” actress posted:

https://t.co/yCM43yPgxj

Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):

Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 17, 2020

The star had been criticized for wearing a white top apparently without a bra, and a pink headscarf.

After sharing pics of her outing on Instagram, one person accused Heard of being “fake,” while another insisted she was “using a Hijab as a fashion accessory.”

Amber heard is such a fake. She's trying too hard. https://t.co/Hv2iiBbkxE — Period Drama Movie Fan (@PeriodDramaPlz) August 16, 2020

See more comments below.

Oh, she's so respectful right?

At a religious ground showing off her breasts in a see-through blouse… she'll put a scarf over her head, but a bra? Nah…

This pic sums up how fake and phoney #AmberHeard really is. A walking contradiction. https://t.co/Ro05IhPnKV pic.twitter.com/SWy4FGwI65 — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@PrinConsuella_) August 16, 2020

As a Muslim i can't describe how disgusted i am by this photo. Amber Heard literally entered to our holy mosque with body cleavage, half of her hair out and visible nipples? That's so disrespectful! It's really not that hard to cover your body. And this happens in MY country 😭 pic.twitter.com/J5kWQZTVQR — petek (@windoverheaven) August 16, 2020

So Amber Heard decided to post her Istanbul mosque picture again just changing the text (plus, posting it on her stories). The level of disrespect is astonishing. pic.twitter.com/dYHDXg101M — 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔭𝔢 𝔡𝔦𝔢𝔪 (@silence_exile) August 15, 2020

Amber heard is the type of person who would go into a mosque braless just so she can be disrespectful and have something to post for her *fans* on instagram. I think this women is on a mission to piss off the entire world just so she can pretend that people still care about her. — Justice4ALL (@JusticeSquad2) August 15, 2020