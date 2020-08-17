Olivia Colman Worries Queen Elizabeth Will Think Her Portrayal On ‘The Crown’ Is ‘Completely Wrong’

Playing the current Queen of England is no small task.

In a new interview with the Mirror, Olivia Colman addressed her role as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 3 and 4 of “The Crown”.

“It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about,” the actress shared. “I’ve never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t really think about it.”

Colman added that the difficulty is compounded by the fact that Queen Elizabeth is still alive.

“There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” she said. “You’re thinking, Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels.”

All that said, the actress absolutely loves getting to play the monarch.

“I know it sounds weird, but I love the fact that she can’t say what she thinks. To express ­herself she leaves small signs, like crumbs,” Colman said. “She’s part of a ­generation that was never ­allowed to be spon­taneous, to say the first thing that crossed one’s mind. It’s a difficult position to be in but she’s handled the ­responsibilities very well.”

Colman took over the role of Elizabeth in season 3 after Claire Foy played her in the Netflix series’ first two seasons.

In seasons 5 and 6, the Queen will be played by “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” star Imelda Staunton. Joining her are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.