Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West At The Return Of His Sunday Service In Wyoming

Despite the recent turbulence in their relationship, Kim Kardashian West is showing husband Kanye West her support. The reality star turned out for the return of the artist’s Sunday Service in Wyoming.

The sizable outdoor event — which was the first gathering West has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began — featured his entire choir, but was held without an audience, for safety reasons.

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Kardashian was on hands to film the choir, who were all decked out in mathing orange outfits, as they performed outdoors and several feet apart from one another.

Kardashian shared numerous videos to her Instagram story showing the large performance, and seemed to cheer her husband and the Sunday Service choir on.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also explained that “Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority.”

“It was filmed today without an audience,” Kardashian’s note continued. “The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Sunday Service event comes several days after Kardashian and West returned from a family vacation to the Dominican Republic.

A source recently told ET that the couple is continuing to put their careers on hold in order to prioritize their marriage and family.

“Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family,” ET’s source says. “They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage.”

According to the source, the time off has been beneficial.

“The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved,” the source says. “They need time off the grid until they have things figured out.”

For the latest on West and Kardashian’s relationship issues, watch the video below.

