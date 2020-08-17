Constantine Maroulis Said His ‘Phone Started Blowing Up’ After Revealing He Dated Multiple ‘RHONY’ Cast Members

Constantine Maroulis has been busy.

On last week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New York”, fans finally learned which “American Idol” contestant had dated cast members Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Ramona Singer.

“The ladies certainly were discussing Constantine on ‘RHONY’ last night. They were probably listening to his new album,” a rep for the singer confirmed.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Backtracks After Claiming She Was ‘Forced’ To Film ‘Real Housewives’

44-year-old Maroulis placed sixth in season 4 of “Idol”, back in 2005.

Appearing on the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, Maroulis addressed the revelation.

“Of course, my phone started blowing up. I’m like, What the f**k? And I was like, What? And yeah. So I didn’t really know what was happening and sure enough… I guess I got a million calls about it. A couple of people sent me the video and I was like, Oh yeah. Okay. Yeah, they’re definitely talking about me!”

Dishing on each of the Housewives, Maroulis revealed his relationship with Mortimer was very real.

“Tinsley and I, like, legitimately went out many years ago during the height of Rock of Ages. I know a lot of people think it was, like, bulls**t for her TV show but we genuinely really care for each other and liked each other,” he said. “I just think there was a lot going on for both of us. And I got to know her mom, got to know her sister very well — Dabney — and you know, I love her mom and they’ve supported me over the years on so many projects.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reunion Will Be Filmed In Person Amid COVID-19

On de Lesseps he said, “We enjoyed each other’s company, you know, we would, if we were lucky to hang out here and there we would always have a good time together.”

Maroulis said he has remained in contact with all the women and has spoken to them after the airing of the most recent episode.

“I think they all have nice things to say about me because it’s all about respect and I deliver the goods,” he said.