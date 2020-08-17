Ed Sheeran’s Very First Demo Album Is Being Auctioned Off Despite Him Insisting ‘I Don’t Want Anyone Else To Get Hold Of A Copy’

Ed Sheeran’s very first demo album, Spinning Man, is up for auction.

Sheeran recorded the album in 2004 when he was just 13.

It’s said the CD is being sold by a friend’s brother of some relatives he stayed with while making money busking, the Evening Standard reported.

A description on the auction, held by Omega Auctions, which is expected to see the LP fetch around $17,300, read: “A rare promotional CD, self-released in very limited numbers circa 2005 as a demonstration of Ed Sheeran’s recorded material. 14 tracks. The CD bears handwritten title and credit by Ed Sheeran. 21 copies of the CD are known to exist, with the majority are thought to be owned by Ed Sheeran.”

Credit: Omega Auctions

Sheeran spoke about the demo in his 2014 book Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey.

“There are probably 20 copies of Spinning Man in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don’t want anyone else to get hold of a copy!” he wrote, according to CNN. “Most of the songs were about a girl called Claire.”

He continued: “She was my first love when I was 13. It was a very innocent love, and we only ever held hands, but it lasted a fair amount of time. Then came my first devastating breakup.

“Looking back, it really wasn’t that bad, but at the time it was soul-shattering. When she left me, I wrote a lot of songs off the back of it — my first love songs.”

Tracks on the album include “Misery”, “On My Mind” and “Moody Ballad of Ed”.