Cardi B And Joe Biden Talk Trump, Racism & The Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘I Just Want Answers’

Cardi B and Joe Biden make a perfect political pairing.

In a new video for Elle, the “WAP” rapper sat down to talk with the nominee for president of the United States about Donald Trump and whole lot more.

“I feel crazy because I’m a little bit late, but let me tell you something: When you have kids, like my two-year-old, your schedule never goes as planned,” Cardi said to start.

“You’re telling me?” Biden laughed. “I’ve got four kids, five grandchildren—c’mon, I’m an expert. I understand about kids—the most important thing—they come first.”

RELATED: Cardi B Says ‘WAP’ Video Shoot Cost $100,000 Just For COVID-19 Testing

Talking about her political priorities, Cardi said her main focus right now is getting Trump out of office, particularly during the pandemic.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job,” she said. “But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’ Tell me the truth, the hardcore truth.”

Cardi added, “And also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too. If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.”

Biden praised Cardi’s desire for real societal equity and shared his memories of the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“One of the things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity—decency, fairness, and treating people with respect,” he said. “John Lewis, one of the great civil rights leaders, used to say the vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have. Look, I’m a lot older than you, to state the obvious. When I was in high school, the civil rights movement was just being started, and along came Bull Connor and his dogs. He thought he was going to drive a wooden stake into the heart of the civil rights movement. But when all those folks saw what was happening in the South—[when] they saw Bull Connor with dogs [attacking] elderly Black women going to church and kids being knocked down with fire hoses—all of a sudden, as Dr. King said, we had the second emancipation. We had the Voting Rights Act and we had the Civil Rights Act. It changed things because people said, ‘Oh my God, that’s happening.'”

RELATED: Margo Price Puts A Country Spin On Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

Biden continued, “[Today], the cell phone has changed America. Because we’re at a point where some brave kid can stand there for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds and take a video

of a Black man [being] brutally murdered. And people around the world were saying, “My God. This really happens?” And now they’re demanding change.”

Cardi agreed, telling the former vice-president “I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”