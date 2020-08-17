Katherine Ryan Juggles Being A Single Mom With City Life In Hilarious Trailer For ‘The Duchess’

Katherine Ryan stars in the raunchy new comedy “The Duchess” on Netflix.

Canadian comedian Ryan wrote and produced the upcoming series, basing it on her life in London, U.K.

Credit: Netflix

A synopsis reads, “Katherine’s a single mom juggling her career, her tween daughter, her relationship with her boyfriend — and pondering getting pregnant with her ex.”

Netflix adds of the show, “It is meant to be a catastrophe-like single-cam comedy.”

Question: can you be a bad person but a good parent? @Kathbum's new show The Duchess has the answers — here's the trailer… pic.twitter.com/kP0cosFfjs — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 17, 2020

RELATED: Sarah Cooper, TikTok Star Who Lip Syncs To Trump, Lands Netflix Comedy Special

The newly released teaser shows the character taking her daughter to the pub, talking about having anal sex with her boyfriend in front of a delivery driver and asking her ex to be the father of her second child so both her kids could have a “s**t dad.”

RELATED: Iceland’s Eurovision Contestant Covers Will Ferrell’s ‘Jaja Ding Dong’ Song From Netflix Comedy

“The Duchess” launches on Netflix on September 11.