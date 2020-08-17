Keith Urban Announces Collaborations With Pink, Eric Church & Breland On New Album

Keith Urban has just revealed the star-studded list of collaborations on his upcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1.

The country star shared the tracklisting for the new project earlier in August, which included two mystery collabs on the album’s opener “Out The Cage” and “One Too Many”.

Fellow country superstar Eric Church was already announced to join him on the album’s lead single “We Were”.

Now, Urban reveals Pink will appear on “One Too Many”, which marks her second collaboration in the country music industry after previously teaming up with Chris Stapleton on their smash hit “Love Me Anyway”.

Also joining Urban are emerging country singer-rapper Breland and legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers on the opening track “Out the Cage”.

Breland recently made waves teaming up with Sam Hunt on his country-trap hit “My Truck”.

See the full The Speed of Now Part 1 tracklisting below.

1. “Out the Cage” (feat. Breland and Nile Rodgers)

2. “One Too Many” (duet with Pink)

3. “Live With”

4. “Superman”

5. “Change Your Mind”

6. “Forever”

7. “Say Something”

8. “Soul Food”

9. “Ain’t It Like a Woman”

10. “With You”

11. “Tumbleweed”

12. “God Whispered Your Name”

13. “Polaroid”

14. “Better Than I Am”

15. “We Were”

16. “We Were” (feat. Eric Church)

The new album is set to arrive Sept. 18 and marks Urban’s first since 2018’s Graffiti U.