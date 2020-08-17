Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Sells For $610 Million

Ryan Reynolds is taking his alcohol game to the next level.

According to Deadline, beverage company Diageo has purchased Aviation American Gin in a deal worth $610 million, with an upfront payment of $355 million.

The gin was introduced in 2006; Reynolds became an owner and pitchman in February 2018.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring,” he said in a statement about the sale. “Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

Diageo is no stranger to massive deals involving celebrities. In 2017, it bought George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila for $700 million, plus a potential $300 million based on brand performance.