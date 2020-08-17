YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Breaks Down In Tears As She Discusses Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Makeup artist and influencer NikkieTutorials spoke about being robbed at gunpoint with her fiancé Dylan Drossaers in an emotional new video.

The social media star, known off-camera as Nikkie de Jager, shared a video Sunday titled “Letting you know I’m okay… Makeup Therapy”, in which she spoke about being robbed at the couple’s home in the Netherlands.

“Some of you have followed me for years,” she began, “and if you’ve been following me for years, you know that 2020 has been a ride.”

RELATED: YouTuber NikkieTutorials Responds To Coming Out As Transgender After Being Threatened By Blackmailer

De Jager continued, fighting back the tears, “In these years, I got to do some of the most amazing things but also shared my darkest days with you… and I can tell you today is one of those dark days.”

“A couple of days ago, Dylan and I were part of one of my worst nightmares,” she went on. “We were robbed at gunpoint at our own home and, even though I can’t tell you too much because there’s still a very ongoing investigation, I do want to let you know that I am okay. I may not look like I’m okay right now, but I’m okay.

“Having one of those worst nightmares come true is very surreal but it also puts a lot of things in perspective,” de Jager said. “Now more than ever you realize that family is everything and being in good health is even more important, so maybe one day I’ll be able to tell you everything, but right now it’s impossible for my mental state, but also for the law because we’re trying to do everything to make this right.”

The beauty mogul shared, “Makeup has helped me through my darkest days—losing my little brother, more stuff happening in my personal life. Makeup has always been that one thing that I could do to clear my mind, focus on some other stuff. It is literally therapy to me.”

De Jager tried out the Barbie Color Reveal Dolls in the clip, creating different makeup looks. See more in the video above.