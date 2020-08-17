Melania Trump Refuses To Take Donald Trump’s Hand While Walking Off Air Force One

By Corey Atad.

Donald and Melania Trump. Photo: CP Images
Melania Trump doesn’t need her husband’s hand to walk down a flight of stairs.

Over the weekend, footage went viral showing Melania and Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One.

In the clip, Donald first takes his wife’s hand but she eventually pulls her hand away. When he goes to take her hand a second time, she appears to pull away from him again.

On Twitter, people seized upon the clip, deeming it proof that Melania actually dislikes her husband.

Melania’s apparent lack of affection for her husband has been a source of online speculation for several years, with the couple’s awkward handshake going viral in 2017 and another incident that year in which she seemed to swat his hand away during a visit to Tel Aviv.

