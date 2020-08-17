Melania Trump Refuses To Take Donald Trump’s Hand While Walking Off Air Force One

Melania Trump doesn’t need her husband’s hand to walk down a flight of stairs.

RELATED: Melania Trump’s Rep Slams ‘Insensitive’ Jokes About Son Barron Trump

Over the weekend, footage went viral showing Melania and Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One.

How unpopular is Donald Trump? Even Melania has stopped pretending she gives a damn about him: pic.twitter.com/FAqTODDoeb — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 17, 2020

In the clip, Donald first takes his wife’s hand but she eventually pulls her hand away. When he goes to take her hand a second time, she appears to pull away from him again.

RELATED: ‘Melania Trump’ Mocks Donald Trump’s Poor Rally Turnout In ‘Late Show’ Skit

On Twitter, people seized upon the clip, deeming it proof that Melania actually dislikes her husband.

Bahahahaha 😆 Melania is all like, "GET THE HECK OFF ME."#DearMrPresident, not even your wife can stand your ugly orange behind. @realDonaldTrump sucks as a President, sucks as a business man, and sucks as a husband. He just sucks at everything😅 #MondayMorning #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/2zp7VLKNK8 — John Andre (@JohnAndre_JA) August 17, 2020

Look at yourself, Donny @realDonaldTrump Melania won’t be visiting you in Sing-Sing.

New York Courts will prevail. Ask @PreetBharara https://t.co/50tLkgzyfr — BlockedGenius2 (@DogsKnowStuff) August 17, 2020

Word of advice, folks: be suspicious when your prenump includes an iron clad NDA. https://t.co/h3gT2opZrh — Ormsbot🤖 (@Ormsbotly) August 17, 2020

Melania’s apparent lack of affection for her husband has been a source of online speculation for several years, with the couple’s awkward handshake going viral in 2017 and another incident that year in which she seemed to swat his hand away during a visit to Tel Aviv.