Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100

“WAP” is No. 1!

The blockbuster collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion debuted this week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

RELATED: Margo Price Puts A Country Spin On Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’

According to the stats, the raunchy single was streamed 93 million times in the U.S. for the week ending August 13 — the most for any track ever in its first week of release.

The song is Cardi’s fourth No. 1 and Megan Thee Stallion’s second.

RELATED: Cardi B Says ‘WAP’ Video Shoot Cost $100,000 Just For COVID-19 Testing

“WAP” also bested Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” for most weekly streams in 2020, and placed as the second-highest streaming week ever for women, behind Ariana Grande’s hit “Thank U, Next” in 2018.

In terms of sales, the song had the highest single week since the release of Taylor Swift’s “Me!” in May 2019.