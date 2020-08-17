Luke Bryan & Darius Rucker Cover Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Neon Moon’ During Hour-Long Opry Show

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker are bringing us back to the ’90s with a cover of a Brooks & Dunn classic.

During Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry show, the pair performed an hour-long concert during which they sang each other’s hits — Rucker’s “Alright”, “Wagon Wheel”, as well as Bryan’s “Play It Again”, “What Makes You Country”, and “One Margarita” off his latest album Born Here Live Here Die Here.

To close out their set, the two covered Brooks & Dunn’s 1991 hit “Neon Moon”; the song was originally released as the third off their debut album Brand New Manand would become the duo’s third consecutive No. 1 single on the country charts.

Fans can watch Bryan and Rucker’s performance of “Neon Moon” at the 56-minute mark in the video above.