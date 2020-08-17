Trixie Mattel And Katya Nail ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Commentary In Hilarious Clip

Drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova provided commentary for “The Umbrella Academy” season 2 and it was every bit as fabulous as you’d expect.

The pair gave their take on the series for the latest episode of Netflix’s YouTube show “I Like to Watch”.

Comments included, “That outfit is so fierce!” and “Dress for the murder you want to commit, not the one you already did.”

The hilarious duo chowed down on popcorn while discussing which parts they’d be best at.

“There’s a troll in the mailroom with no lines!” Mattel joked.

They also spoke about department store employment looking glamorous but insisted that was definitely not the case.

As per usual, the episode went down a storm with fans. See some of the reaction below.

