Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Breast Implants And Her Decision To Have Them Removed

Ashley Tisdale is all about being honest with her fans.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram account, the “High School Musical” star addressed getting breast implants and then her recent decision to have them removed.

“Hey guys, this is probably the most personal post I’ve ever shared,” she wrote. “As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important.”

“Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did,” she continued. “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues … that I thought could be caused by my implants.

“So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.”

Tisdale described the journey of “growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance, and most importantly self-love” she underwent in the implants’ removal.

“This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me,” she said. “I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today.”