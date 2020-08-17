Madonna Rings In 62nd Birthday With Ahlamalik Williams In Jamaica

It was a family affair for Madonna’s 62nd birthday celebration in Jamaica.

The icon’s six children, Lourdes Leon, 23, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda and Mercy James, both 14, Estere and Stella, 7, joined in on the fun, along with rumoured beau Ahlamalik Williams and famous pal Diplo.

Madonna’s summer bash happened just days after her eldest son, Rocco, who she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, turned 20.

“Welcome to Jamaica…” Madonna captioned a series of pics.

In some of the snaps, Madonna is captured with Williams, only adding fuel to the rumour mill. While neither has confirmed the relationship, the pair have been spotting getting cozy on multiple occasions since April.

See what else the “Like A Virgin” singer got up to during her summertime getaway: