Maya Rudolph Feels Like A ‘Lazy Cheater’ Getting To Play Kamala Harris On ‘SNL’

When Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, all eyes immediately turned to Maya Rudolph.

The actress has been playing the sitting U.S. senator on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” since her initial run for U.S. president last year.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudolph talked about her reaction when news of the Harris pick broke.

“It’s really speaking to the Leo in me. I’m like, ‘Is it my birthday again?’ My phone straight up and blew up yesterday. It’s pretty insane,” she said. “And I think there’s a collective excitement about this. It’s a spot of positivity and hope and some good news, so it feels nice to be associated with that. But I also feel like such a lazy cheater, because I didn’t do anything. I’m not running. I don’t have to do anything but be the same fool I was. She’s doing all the hard work.”

Asked if “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels has gotten in touch with her to return to the role, Rudolph said, “He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, ‘Oh no.’ That really made me laugh.”

Rudolph also revealed that she’s never actually met Harris.

“I’ve never even spoken to her, no. When we did her that first time on ‘SNL’, she wrote a great tweet saying, ‘That girl being played by Maya Rudolph on ‘SNL’? That girl was me.’ It was really clever and great and, so I wrote her back. But I haven’t had the chance to meet her,” she said. “I would love to.”

Speaking about how she created her impersonation, Rudolph said, “She’s kind of like a cool mom or like a fun aunt. She’s cool, but she’s also responsible. So what does that look like? I didn’t really know exactly how to do her, but I kept going back to the idea of those parents that are like, ‘You kids can smoke weed, but you have to do it at my house.’ I’m not saying that’s Kamala! But that’s the feeling: cool but there are definitely rules at her house.”