Kelly Clarkson Nails Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Idontwannabeyouanymore’

Kelly Clarkson showed off her killer vocals with a Billie Eilish classic during her latest Kellyoke clip.

Clarkson belted out Eilish’s 2017 single “idontwannabeyouanymore” with her incredible vocal range once again on display.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Takes On Willie Nelson’s ‘Always On My Mind’

The latest cover comes after Clarkson sang the emotional ballad “Say Something” last week.

Recent covers also include the 2019 Ashe hit “Moral of the Story”, as well as Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep?”

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.

The talk-show host has been incredibly busy recently, filling in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” after he broke his back in a bike accident. See more in the clip below.