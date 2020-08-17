‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Reassures Fans Of His Safety After Twitter Gets Hacked

Noah Schnapp is okay after his Twitter account got hacked and left distressing messages.

According to Variety, the “Stranger Things” star’s Twitter posted a series of bizarre and inappropriate messages about sexual content, racism, suicidal thoughts and more which left fans concerned about his safety.

RELATED: Noah Schnapp Tags ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Stars Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard In A Spicy Meme, Leaving Fans Shook

The first suspicious tweet arrived Sunday evening with the message “Suicidal thoughts.” Others that followed included the N-word and others with sexual comments.

Later, the hacker began retweeting content about smoking marijuana and getting into fights.

While most of these tweets have since been removed, Schnapp, 15, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal what happened.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Tries To Learn TikTok Dances From Charli D’Amelio

“Someone hacked my Twitter,” he wrote. “It’s not me. I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”

Schnapp’s hacking comes a month after other high-profile accounts of Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Joe Biden were also taken over.