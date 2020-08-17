Will Smith, Kevin Hart To Star In ‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’ Remake

Get ready for another remake of a classic.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Paramount Pictures is set to remake the 1987 comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” with stars Will Smith and Kevin Hart.

The original, written and directed by John Hughes, starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as two men sharing an adventurous road trip in an effort to get home in time for Thanksgiving.

The remake will be written by Aeysha Carr, marking her feature debut after garnering writing credits on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the upcoming Hulu series “Woke”.