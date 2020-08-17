New ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Teaser Tackles Khloe Kardashian’s COVID-19 Scare

Fans can get ready to keep up with the Kardashians once again.

On Monday, a new promo debuted for the second half of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” season 18, returning to viewers on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The teaser, which notably does not include Kendall or Kylie Jenner, gives an inside look at the Kardashian family as they tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody in the world is talking about coronavirus,” chimes Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian, in particular, is seen receiving a COVID-19 test and the footage cuts to the reality TV star coughing in bed, to which her sister Kim Kardashian adds, “I’m worried that Khloe is so sick.”

Kim is later heard discussing her husband Kanye West’s runway show in Paris and exclaims, “We have to get out!” in light of the reported lockdown.

The promo also gives an inside look at Khloe’s complicated relationship with Canadian NBA star Tristan Thompson and Khloe is heard telling him: “Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?”

Meanwhile, Disick’s brief stint in rehab is addressed with the father of three revealing that someone leaked the news to the press.

“There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal,” he exclaims. “She leaked me being there to the press.”

He then joins the Kardashian family on a video call, which includes an appearance by Rob Kardashian, and Disick reveals, “I don’t trust anybody here.”