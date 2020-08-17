Reese Witherspoon To Bring Country Music Competition Series To Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon is bringing a new country music competition series to Apple TV+.

The actress will executive produce “My Kind of Country”, the first competition series to land on the streaming platform.

Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine along with Done + Dusted will help produce the series, alongside country music manager Jason Owen and “The Masked Singer” showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

Adam Blackstone, who has worked with Justin Timberlake and Tim McGraw, will serve as the show’s musical director.

“Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton,” writes Witherspoon on Instagram. “But this might just be the next best thing. I am beyond excited to share that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with Apple to bring y’all it’s very first competition series called My Kind of Country…. the search for extraordinary country music talent.”

She adds: “There are so many remarkably talented people whose voices are being heard right now, but there are many more who have different experiences and remarkable stories that still need to be told in the genre. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the JOY of Country Music to everyone around.”

A release date for “My Kind of Country” has not yet been announced.